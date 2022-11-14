Women's basketball up two spots to No. 23 in latest AP Poll
Following two blowout wins over Delaware State and St. Francis, the Michigan women's basketball team is up two spots to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.
Michigan opened its regular season with an 83-30 drubbing of Delaware State last Wednesday. Leigha Brown didn't play due to an "internal issue," but the Wolverines cruised to victory without their senior leader.
Kim Barnes Arico's squad then added another blowout win to its résumé with a 91-36 beatdown of St. Francis on Friday night. Brown came off the bench in this game, but the focus was all on Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia.
Kiser and Phelia combined for 46 of Michigan's 91 points as both players posted career highs in points. Cameron Williams added 12 points, and every Wolverine that saw the floor scored at least one point.
Not too much can be gathered from such a dominant week, but Michigan did its job — win the games.
Now, the Wolverines will take on Western Michigan at home on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. They will follow it up with a trip to Connecticut to take on Fairfield on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
