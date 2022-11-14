Following two blowout wins over Delaware State and St. Francis, the Michigan women's basketball team is up two spots to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb2x2ZXJpbmVzIGFyZSB1cCB0d28gc3BvdHMgdG8gTm8uIDIzIGlu IHRoaXMgd2VlayYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FQX1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVBfU3BvcnRzPC9h PiBwb2xsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Js dWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90am9EVHdiQldHIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGpvRFR3YkJXRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNod2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNod2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTky MjIzNzczNDYxMTI3MTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan opened its regular season with an 83-30 drubbing of Delaware State last Wednesday. Leigha Brown didn't play due to an "internal issue," but the Wolverines cruised to victory without their senior leader.

Kim Barnes Arico's squad then added another blowout win to its résumé with a 91-36 beatdown of St. Francis on Friday night. Brown came off the bench in this game, but the focus was all on Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia.

Kiser and Phelia combined for 46 of Michigan's 91 points as both players posted career highs in points. Cameron Williams added 12 points, and every Wolverine that saw the floor scored at least one point.

Not too much can be gathered from such a dominant week, but Michigan did its job — win the games.