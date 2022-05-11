Women's golf through to NCAA Finals for fifth time in program history

After the three-day-long NCAA Regional event, the Michigan women's golf team clinched its spot in the NCAA Finals on Wednesday afternoon.

Day 1

Despite not having a Wolverine finish in the top 10 individually, Monet Chun, Ashley Lau and Hailey Borja all finished the regional opener with 73s to keep the Wolverines near the top of the leaderboard.

Following day one, Michigan was tied with Washington for second place, two strokes behind the regional-leading Arkansas Razorbacks.

Day 2

The Wolverines slid in the standings after day two. Borja shot a 72 and Lau stayed steady with a 73, but Michigan found itself alone in fourth place with just one day left. The top four teams would receive invitations to the NCAA Finals, so there was no room for error on the event's final day.

Day 3

Lau and Borja led the Wolverines during day three with scores of 69 and 71, respectively. As a team, the Wolverines finished the three-day event with scores of 293-300-287, to bring the total to 880, tied for third place, and good enough for a spot in the NCAA Finals.

Michigan's 880 was tied with Arkansas, and the two teams trailed only San Jose State and Virginia, who shot 862 and 865, respectively.

What's next?