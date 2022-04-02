Women's gymnastics wins regional final, advances to NCAA semifinal

The Michigan women's gymnastics team took one step closer to its goal of repeating as national champions on Saturday afternoon as it, along with Missouri, advanced to the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas.
With a 197.800, the Wolverines secured their 14th NCAA Regional Championship. The event was highlighted by Gabby Wilson's perfect 10 on the vault.
Michigan tallied 10 scores of 9.900 or better throughout the four events on the day. There are a total of 24 performances split between the four events, so for Michigan to register a 9.900 on 10 of those performances is remarkable.
Naomi Morrison and Natalie Wojcik led the way for the Wolverines. Morrison recorded a 9.800 on the bars, a 9.850 on the beam, and 9.900s on the vault and floor, resulting in an all-around score of 39.450
Wojcik was the only other Wolverine to compete in every event. She registered a 9.850 on the beam, a 9.875 on the vault, a 9.925 on the bars, and a 9.950 on the floor resulting in a 39.600 all-around score. Wojcik's 39.600 all-around score was the highest of any competitor in the regional.
Michigan had the highest scorer in three of the four events, which ultimately propelled them to the national semifinal. Michigan will prepare for its third straight national semifinal, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 14. Should the Wolverines advance, the national finals will take place on Saturday, April 16 as Michigan looks to repeat as national champions.