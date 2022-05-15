Women's lacrosse sees season come to close after loss to Northwestern

After an impressive season, the 21st-ranked women's lacrosse team fell to the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 12-15.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgdGhlIHdheSB3ZSB3YW50ZWQgaXQgdG8gZW5kLCBidXQgdGhp cyB0ZWFtIGZvdWdodCB0byB0aGUgdmVyeSBlbmQgYW5kIG92ZXJjYW1lIGFk dmVyc2l0eSBhbGwgc2Vhc29uLjxicj48YnI+VGhhbmsgeW91IGZhbnMgZm9y IGFsbCB5b3VyIHN1cHBvcnQuPGJyPjxicj5Gb3JldmVyLCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiDjgL3vuI8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09nMXhpZ215RmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9PZzF4aWdteUZlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZ cyBMYWNyb3NzZSAoQFVNaWNoV0xBWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaFdMQVgvc3RhdHVzLzE1MjU5MzUyMzkxMjE1ODAwMzU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan opened the season on a seven-game winning streak and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.

The Wolverines dug themselves in a huge hole after the first quarter. Northwestern struck with five first-quarter goals to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

Michigan could never recover, as Northwestern maintained its lead through the entirety of the game to finish off the Wolverines.

Freshman Jill Smith led the way with four goals, while Kaitlyn Mead added two goals and an assist.

Despite the season-ending loss, there isn't much for Michigan to hang its head about. Reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history is a remarkable accomplishment.