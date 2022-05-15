Women's lacrosse sees season come to close after loss to Northwestern
After an impressive season, the 21st-ranked women's lacrosse team fell to the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 12-15.
Michigan opened the season on a seven-game winning streak and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.
The Wolverines dug themselves in a huge hole after the first quarter. Northwestern struck with five first-quarter goals to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
Michigan could never recover, as Northwestern maintained its lead through the entirety of the game to finish off the Wolverines.
Freshman Jill Smith led the way with four goals, while Kaitlyn Mead added two goals and an assist.
Despite the season-ending loss, there isn't much for Michigan to hang its head about. Reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history is a remarkable accomplishment.
The team will look to reload and prepare for next season.