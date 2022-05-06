Women's tennis advances to second round of NCAA Championships

With a 4-0 victory over Oregon on Friday afternoon, the women's tennis team secured its 20th win of the season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships.

The No. 18-ranked Wolverines, led by Jaedan Brown and Andrea Cerdan, overwhelmed the Ducks to claim their 12th 20-win season in program history. Brown contributed with two victories, one in singles and one in doubles.

Michigan will now take on Texas in the second round on Saturday afternoon. The third-ranked Longhorns are 21-4 overall on the season and easily handled Ball State, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Championships.