Just one day after the Michigan men's tennis team punched its ticket to the Elite Eight, the women's team joined the men's team in the national quarterfinal with a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over No. 12 Virginia.

Michigan scored all four of its points in singles, as Kari Miller (No. 1 singles), Jaedan Brown (No. 2 singles), Lily Jones (No. 5 singles) and Gala Mesochoritou (No. 6 singles) all secured match wins.

Virginia opened the afternoon with two straight doubles wins of 6-1 and 6-4 to claim the doubles point. The Cavaliers then took a commanding 2-0 lead after Michigan's Andrea Cerdan struggled against Virginia's Hibah Shaikh.

Miller, Brown and Jones all won the first set of their respective matches, but Michigan was in need of a comeback from either Mesochoritou or Julia Fliegner.

Miller, Brown and Jones all won their matches in straight sets as Michigan took its first lead of the match, 3-2. Meanwhile, Fliegner's match against Virginia's Anabelle Xu was moving rather slowly, while Mesochoritu was making quick work of Melodie Collard in the second and third sets at No. 6 singles.

After dropping the first set 6-3, Mesochoritou bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second set and a 6-3 win in the third to give Michigan the 4-2 match win.

Head coach Ronni Bernstein and the Wolverines will now head to the National Quarterfinal where they will take on No. 4 Georgia for a spot in the National Semifinal.

Michigan now sits at 25-3 overall on the season, and it enters the Regional Final on a 14-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 25-4 overall on the season, and they enter the matchup against the Wolverines with a 10-game win streak.

Georgia has yet to be tested in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Florida A&M and Florida State 4-0 in the first and second rounds, and it cruised past No. 13 Oklahoma, 4-1.