Women's tennis comes from behind, advances to Elite Eight with win over UVA
Just one day after the Michigan men's tennis team punched its ticket to the Elite Eight, the women's team joined the men's team in the national quarterfinal with a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over No. 12 Virginia.
Michigan scored all four of its points in singles, as Kari Miller (No. 1 singles), Jaedan Brown (No. 2 singles), Lily Jones (No. 5 singles) and Gala Mesochoritou (No. 6 singles) all secured match wins.
Virginia opened the afternoon with two straight doubles wins of 6-1 and 6-4 to claim the doubles point. The Cavaliers then took a commanding 2-0 lead after Michigan's Andrea Cerdan struggled against Virginia's Hibah Shaikh.
Miller, Brown and Jones all won the first set of their respective matches, but Michigan was in need of a comeback from either Mesochoritou or Julia Fliegner.
Miller, Brown and Jones all won their matches in straight sets as Michigan took its first lead of the match, 3-2. Meanwhile, Fliegner's match against Virginia's Anabelle Xu was moving rather slowly, while Mesochoritu was making quick work of Melodie Collard in the second and third sets at No. 6 singles.
After dropping the first set 6-3, Mesochoritou bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second set and a 6-3 win in the third to give Michigan the 4-2 match win.
Head coach Ronni Bernstein and the Wolverines will now head to the National Quarterfinal where they will take on No. 4 Georgia for a spot in the National Semifinal.
Michigan now sits at 25-3 overall on the season, and it enters the Regional Final on a 14-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 25-4 overall on the season, and they enter the matchup against the Wolverines with a 10-game win streak.
Georgia has yet to be tested in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Florida A&M and Florida State 4-0 in the first and second rounds, and it cruised past No. 13 Oklahoma, 4-1.
The Regional Final matchup will take place on Wednesday, May 17.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram