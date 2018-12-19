Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has announced he is signing with Michigan . The Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick star took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend, and the Wolverines made sure they sealed the deal.

“Michigan just felt like home,” Johnson said. “It was the energy when I was there. I just went with my gut.



“Coach Harbaugh and coach McDaniels really want to help me get better,” he said. “They want to win a championship, so he said he wants me to help.

“It’s always good to have a friend on the team, like Tarik Black, that’s from the same area as you,” said Johnson. “That helped me.

“It’s a great recruiting class, and I’m thankful to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m excited to meet all those guys once when we get started.”