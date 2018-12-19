WR Cornelius Johnson breaks down his commitment to Michigan
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
SIGNING DAY COVERAGE: Live preview | Announcement guide | Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip| Teams that should, shouldn't be excited | Rivals Roundtable | Craziest moments in signing day history
Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has announced he is signing with Michigan. The Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick star took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend, and the Wolverines made sure they sealed the deal.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
“Michigan just felt like home,” Johnson said. “It was the energy when I was there. I just went with my gut.
“Coach Harbaugh and coach McDaniels really want to help me get better,” he said. “They want to win a championship, so he said he wants me to help.
“It’s always good to have a friend on the team, like Tarik Black, that’s from the same area as you,” said Johnson. “That helped me.
“It’s a great recruiting class, and I’m thankful to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m excited to meet all those guys once when we get started.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Johnson adds some size to this wide receiver class. At 6-foot-3, Johnson is a big target over the middle and his large catch radius is really going to help the Michigan quarterbacks. Johnson isn’t a burner, but he does a good job getting open using his route-running skills and explosiveness out of his breaks. Expect Johnson to add strength and mass to his frame once he gets on campus in June.