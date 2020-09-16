Rivals100 Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver and Michigan commit Xavier Worthy received his All-American jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.

Worthy, one of the most explosive players in America, will take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.

“It was pretty good leading up to (getting the jersey),” Worthy said. “My mom was excited. My uncle was excited. He wanted me to play in this game, so it was an exciting moment for him. Not really having any trainers and just getting it all on my own is exciting just knowing the legacy behind it.