Xavier Worthy On Being Named All-American, U-M's Season, Commitment Status
Rivals100 Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver and Michigan commit Xavier Worthy received his All-American jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
Worthy, one of the most explosive players in America, will take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
“It was pretty good leading up to (getting the jersey),” Worthy said. “My mom was excited. My uncle was excited. He wanted me to play in this game, so it was an exciting moment for him. Not really having any trainers and just getting it all on my own is exciting just knowing the legacy behind it.
“Some people in Fresno played in it, but not a lot of people from Fresno are known like that. Getting a chance to put on for Fresno and making a name for myself is huge.”
Worthy will have the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals250 defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.
“Getting an early bond with them is going to be great,” Worthy said. “Really, I just want to connect with JJ because he’s going to be the quarterback there. Getting an early connection with him is going to be great. It should be a really fun week.”
