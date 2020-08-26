Xavier Worthy On Connection With Josh Gattis, Bromance With Giles Jackson
TheWolverine's EJ Holland was in California today to speak with Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star receiver and Michigan Wolverines football commit Xavier Worthy, who was recently bumped from a three-star to the No. 57 overall player in the country.
Worthy talked about why Ann Arbor is the place for him, his "bromance" with current U-M sophomore wideout Giles Jackson and much more.
RELATED: Two More Michigan Commits Move up to Four-Star Status
Five questions with Michigan WR commit Xavier Worthy #GoBlue https://t.co/ifGUdqoxRk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 26, 2020
