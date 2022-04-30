Yahoo Sports gives Baltimore Ravens 'A' grade for David Ojabo selection

Even after tearing his Achilles during Michigan's Pro Day, David Ojabo has potentially found an excellent match for his talents.

A surefire first-round selection heading into his Pro Day, the injury did cause Ojabo to slip in the draft into the waiting arms of familiar faces within the Baltimore Ravens' franchise. John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald are well aware of what Ojabo can bring to a defense, which is why the selection has received high marks from pundits across the nation.

According to Yahoo Sports' Barry Werner, the Ravens hit the homerun with its selection of Ojabo in the second round of the draft. Giving the Ravens an 'A' grade in his draft grade piece.

"David Ojabo goes from Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh," Werner wrote. "He blew out his Achilles on the Pro Day. The Ravens have enough talent on defense that they can wait for him to heal and become a force in the NFL. He had 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2021. Lacks experience and it bears watching his recovery. When healthy, this is a steal in the second round."

