As expected, both of Michigan's early draft departures were selected in the first round of Thursday's NBA Draft with Jett Howard headed to the Orlando Magic No. 11 overall and Kobe Bufkin selected by the Atlanta Hawks No. 15 overall.

As most outlets do during the draft, each franchise received grades for its selections as each pick is scrutinized and inspected with a magnifying glass.

Yahoo Sports released its pick-by-pick grades on Thursday.

Here's how the outlet graded the selections of Howard and Bufkin.