NBA Draft: Yahoo Sports grades picks of Michigan's Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin
As expected, both of Michigan's early draft departures were selected in the first round of Thursday's NBA Draft with Jett Howard headed to the Orlando Magic No. 11 overall and Kobe Bufkin selected by the Atlanta Hawks No. 15 overall.
As most outlets do during the draft, each franchise received grades for its selections as each pick is scrutinized and inspected with a magnifying glass.
Yahoo Sports released its pick-by-pick grades on Thursday.
Here's how the outlet graded the selections of Howard and Bufkin.
Jett Howard
Grade: C-
Howard comes from an NBA pedigree with his dad, Juwan, playing almost 20 years in the NBA. Howard is a solid outside shooter, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations. Howard needs to improve his lateral quickness on defense but makes up for it with his length. He joins Orlando's very crowded backcourt.
Kobe Bufkin
Grade: A
Bufkin has solid size at 6-5 and showed improved reads of the pick-and-roll during his sophomore season at Michigan. He's always looking to push the ball in transition and has great body control around the rim.
