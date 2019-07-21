“He’ll get on you if you’re not doing things right. One of those things if you're an older guy and you know you messed up, you know what you need to do so he’s not going to crucify you for it. He’s going to solve the problem together and make sure everything is all right.”

Bredeson: “He’s done a lot, especially in development of my technique and stuff. He’s a great coach, and I’m a big fan that he’s over there with us. He’s helped me a lot personally, with my development as a football player. I love having him here.

Cal Varnsen: You've played for a lot of offensive line coaches in your career at Michigan. Talk a little bit about the transition to working with Coach (Ed)Warriner and how that's helped you to improve.

You asked –Ben Bredeson answered. The Michigan Wolverines football senior offensive guard responded to several questions offered up on The Fort, our premium message board, Friday at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago.

Follow up: Did you get to know him during the recruiting process?



Bredeson: “He was recruiting me to Ohio State. He was my primary recruiter there. We had great conversations there. Like I told him, it was nothing against him, just Ohio State was not the place for me. We had a good laugh about it when it came to fruition here in Ann Arbor. I guess that’s the way life works sometimes. Now that we’re together, we have a great relationship. In recruiting there was no ill will; he was a great coach over there … it just wasn’ta fit for me. He respected that. Not every school fits right for everybody else.”

Tabularasa: Which of the young players on defense have stood out to you the most?

Bredeson: “[Tackle] Mazi Smith is killing it, doing really well. Kwity Paye is doing really well, also. There’s a lot of young talent over there. I haven’t seen a lot of freshmen players yet, just early enrollees. Once that whole class gets here and we get to camp, I’ll be able to judge that a little better. We have a lot of talent over on defense, still.”

martyk: Thoughts on the interior defensive line? (Will they be able to hold up against the Big Ten’s bigger lines?).

Bredeson: “We play against them every day, and I think we’re one of the biggest lines in the Big Ten. They are big guys … strong. Carlo Kemp, Donovan Jeter, Mike Dwumfour, Mazi Smith and that interior crew there is not to be taken lightly.”

DJWolverine: What are you doing today in order to be prepared to play the best game of your career on November 30th(against Ohio State)?

Bredeson: “Some things stay in house. We have things for them … we know they are on our schedule every single day. We are preparing for ourselves every day, but that doesn’t mean we are not realizing who we play later in the season.”

joelhindy1: What’s the biggest steak you’ve eaten, or meal? (Have you cut calories to get to your current physique?).

Bredeson: “[Nutritionist] Abigail O’Connor gives us a specific plan. It’s changed a little, is healthier a little bit. It’s more like when to eat, when not to. Everybody looks a lot better … but I’ll still eat a steak.”

Chitown Blue: Thoughts on sitting out bowl games?

Bredeson: “I think everybody has got their own opinion on that, their own thing … I don’t think I ever would sit out a bowl game. Just a personal way I think. But I’m never going to look down on a guy for leaving or doing something for him. In the end it’s a personal decision they made. If you work together three or four years, I respect you enough to make your decision. If that’s what you think is best for you, that’s the decision you made.

“I won’t address it before the season. Come bowl season … I think that is when that stuff happens, and you hear rumblings before. It’s never coming out of the blue. I’ll kind of talk to guys to see what they’re thinking, try to figure out the best plan.”

JDDMgoBlue3399: Of all the teammates you’ve had at Michigan, who would you consider as the best example of a leader and why?

Bredeson:“Every year has presented different ones. I came right in with Chris Wormley; he’s tough to beat. He and Jake Butt led the team our freshman year. Mason Cole was my mentor here. He was my host here on recruiting visits, taught me everything I know about life outside football, inside football. I was sad to see him go. Karan Higdon did a lot for his team, also, Tyree Kinnel and Devin Bush. Mike McCray is still in the building.

“There are a lot of guys who come through here and you try to pick their brain and learn from everybody, take something from them. For me, Worm and Mason were the two big ones because Chris was just always good to me when he didn’t have to be as an 18 year old freshman, and Mason was my mentor here.”