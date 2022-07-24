Youssef Khayat, Lebanon fall to Australia in Asia Cup Final

Michigan basketball's newest 2022 commit, Youssef Khayat, has spent the last 10 days battling some of the best basketball players in the world in this year's Asia Cup. Khayat, who is a member of Lebanon's national team, has been one of the key pieces to his team's run to the championship game.

However, Lebanon's run came to an end in the Asia Cup Final on Sunday against Australia. Australia led by 14 points going into the fourth quarter, but Lebanon stormed back, cut the lead to just one point, but a game-winning three-point attempt from Lebanon's Ali Haidar came up just short and Australia claimed the Asia Cup title.

Khayat went scoreless in seven minutes in Sunday's final, but the future Wolverine had impressive flashes throughout the tournament. Khayat's best game came last Sunday in a 104-63 drubbing of India.

In 26 minutes, he recorded 15 points, three steals and three assists. Khayat connected on six of his 11 shots from the floor, including 2-5 from three-point range.

Khayat tallied seven points in each of Lebanon's first two games of the tournament. Along with his aforementioned 15-point performance against India, Khayat totaled 29 points through his team's first three games.

However, in Lebanon's final three games, the 19-year-old scored just three total points and took only five shots.

The young forward finished the tournament averaging 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on 40.7% shooting.