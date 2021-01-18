Charbonnet's 124 yards were the second most on the team, however, behind only redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins' 375.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. He had a disappointing sophomore campaign this past year, only rushing for 124 yards and one touchdown while playing in five of the team's six games.

The Camarillo, Calif., native came to Ann Arbor as the No. 60 overall player in the nation, and was an impressive pickup on the recruiting trail for the Michigan coaching staff. Charbonnet's career began with a bang, rushing for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns in his freshman campaign of 2019, while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

His 11 scores on the ground were the most by a freshman rusher in school history. He also admittedly battled injuries throughout the 2019 season, but was thought to be fully healthy once the 2020 slate kicked off.

It was clearly difficult to get the sophomore touches as the 2020 season raged on, thanks to both a crowded backfield and an offensive line that had immense trouble run blocking.

He only averaged 3.8 carries in the five games he played in as a result, and never got more than six touches in any contest. Despite Charbonnet's exit, the U-M backfield is still expected to be in good shape heading into 2021.

Haskins will likely be the clear-cut frontrunner to win the starting job, while freshman Blake Corum and incoming freshman Donovan Edwards will expected to be contributors as well.

Stay tuned for more on this development in the days and hours to come.