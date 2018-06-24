Oaks Christian (Calif.) Westlake Village four-star running back Zach Charbonnet announced via Twitter this evening that he has committed to Michigan.

Charbonnet is pledge No. 13 in Michigan's 2019 class, but the first at running back.

His commitment also marks the fifth one in the last five days alone, joining the likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez and Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.

Although he's not rated inside the Rivals250, Charbonnet holds impressive offers from the likes of Florida, Notre Dame and USC.

Stay tuned for more on his commitment in the days to come.