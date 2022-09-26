Overall health on the offensive line has been a bit of a sore spot for Michigan four games into the season. With all the talk about what the Wolverines are returning from a group that had won the Joe Moore Award the year prior, it's yet to play a full game with the starting group.

For Zak Zinter, he's had to play with the likes of Giovanni El-Hadi in the guard position with Trevor Keegan missing time due to injury.

While the group has been far from flawless, it's clear that the Wolverines could certainly have something with the way El-Hadi has filled in.

"We definitely have some things to clean up," Zinter said. "Overall, I've been super excited about how Gio has been playing. He's stepped up to the plate and trying to help him out. Got a ton of confidence in him. As an offensive line, there's always something here and there you've got to clean up but I think we've been doing pretty well so far."

Another new face on the right side of the line is tackle Trente Jones, who has started in every game for the Wolverines so far this season.'

As someone who is a fresh face on the line and is getting the first bit of playing time for his career, there has to be a level of in-game chemistry the line has to establish.

Zinter has seen Jones' game progressing each week as well as the overall chemistry the group has with each other.

"He's doing really well," Zinter said. "He's been playing at a super high level and each and every week, we're just improving. Getting that connection better and better each and every week. I'm excited to see where it goes."