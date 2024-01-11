To no Michigan fan's surprise, senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter officially declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Zinter caps off a remarkable career as a Wolverines, one in which he was thought of as the team's best offensive lineman the past two seasons.

Zinter finishes his collegiate career with a slew of accolades:

- national champion

- three-time Big Ten champion

- two-time Joe Moore Award winner

- All-American

Zinter's career ended in bittersweet fashion. Michigan won the national championship, but the All-American right guard was unable to play in the team's final three games of the season due to a leg injury he suffered against Ohio State at the Big House on Nov. 25.

"The memories and friendships that I have created over the past 4 years will last a lifetime," Zinter wrote in his statement that he released on Thursday. "I cannot put into words how thankful I am to be able to wear the winged helmet and earn my degree from the best University in the country!"

Zinter then thanked his coaching staff at Michigan.

"Thank you Coach Harbaugh for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the winningest program in the country and mentoring me throughout my college career. Coach Moore, you have pushed me on and off the field to become the player and man I always dreamed of being. Our O-line group is special and the bond we have will last forever. A huge thank you to the best athletic training staff in the country that always went the extra mile to take amazing care of me every step of the way."

Zinter, who was walking on his own without any crutches just six weeks after his injury, will look to get as healthy as possible before the NFL Draft in April.

"I am grateful to have left my legacy as a captain and a Michigan Man."