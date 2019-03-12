After a third-place finish in the Big Ten, the honors continued to roll in for two of Michigan's stars Tuesday.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson was named to the first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press. The honors were voted on by 15 journalists covering the Big Ten. He joins Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, Purdue's Carsen Edwards and Maryland's Bruno Fernando.

Simpson started at point guard for Michigan in all 31 games so far this season and is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis was named to the second-team All-Big Ten by the AP. He joins Indiana's Romeo Langford, Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr., Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Minnesota's Jordan Murphy on the second-team.

Brazdeikis who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the coaches and media Monday was also named Newcomer of the Year by the AP. Brazdeikis is leading U-M scoring 15.0 points per game after bursting on to the college basketball landscape with 18 point and and 24 point performances against Villanova and UNC respectively.