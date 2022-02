Zeb Jackson announces intentions to transfer

Michigan sophomore guard Zeb Jackson has entered the transfer portal midseason, according to an announcement he made on Instagram.

The Wolverines have operated without Jackson throughout the season. The former four-star recruit has appeared in four games, last appearing on Dec. 18.

Jackson was the only commit recruited by John Beilein in Michigan's 2020 class and the only member who committed before Juwan Howard's hiring.

A former Rivals100 recruit and the No. 21 overall guard in the country, Jackson only tallied 1.5 minutes per game in his two years in Ann Arbor.