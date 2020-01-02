Jackson is part of a loaded Montverde (Fla.) Academy squad, which ran rough-shod over the competition to win the David West bracket of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 26-28 and Monday night. Montverde Academy thrashed Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School 77-32 on Monday night at Raleigh (N.C.) Broughton High. The game was never in doubt and the highlights were plentiful for the capacity crowd in attendance.

The 6-3, 165-pound Jackson knows that competing with Rivals.com five-star teammates in practice or workouts such as Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State signee), Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) and Scottie Barnes (Florida State) will only make him better in the long run. He’s concentrated on improving his spot-up shooting because he struggled in that area last summer with his traveling team.

“It’s challenging every day, which is part of me making this move,” Jackson said. “It is challenging on and off the court at Montverde. It’s a great chance to improve and it has helped me a lot.”

Jackson logged nine minutes in the win, grabbing three rebounds and missing his lone shot, a three-pointer. He had two points in 13:17 of action in a 85-43 win over Durham Academy last Friday, and had a pair of three-pointers for six points, one rebound and one assist in 9:40 Saturday, during a 82-53 win over Raleigh Millbrook.

“It’s difficult at times for guys when they are making that adjustment,” Montverde Academy coach Kevin Boyle said. “We had Justin Bibbs [who played at Virginia Tech] from Ohio who was with the [Los Angeles] Clippers. That first year, he didn’t play a lot. He [Bibbs] had to get adjusted to a new school. From being the main guy with the ball all the time to having to share that role and responsibility.”