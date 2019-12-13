Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Zeb Jackson is adjusting to his new school. Jackson relocated from Maumee Valley High School, near Toledo, to Montverde Academy, in Florida, for his senior year. He is now playing alongside other top talent, including the likes of four-star Arkansas commit Moses Moody, and guard Cade Cunningham, a Rivals.com five-star Oklahoma State commit, and No. 2 rated senior nationally. The Wolverine talked with Jackson's assistant coach, Rae Miller, about the start to his senior campaign, and how he's preparing.

Montverde is coming off a big 76-56 win last night over Dematha, home of Rivals.com four-stars and U-M targets Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams. Jackson came off the bench and contributed six points in the game. "He brought great energy to the team, nasty defense," Miller said. "There’s some areas that he knew that he had to continue to work at and to improve. He was diving on loose balls, getting 50/50 balls. He probably ended up with about four or five rebounds last night. He didn’t necessarily shoot the ball well from the field, but he made a ton of plays. He probably had four assists, six rebounds and whatever points he chipped in. He defended, for the most part, very well last night." Montverde is 6-0 in the early going. Jackson, a 25-point per game scorer last year, is still adjusting to his new team. "I’ve seen a lot of growth. I’ve seen a kid that really wants to improve his overall understanding and his play," Miller said. "I’ve seen a kid that has hit the weight room really hard, and that’s gained some weight and become stronger. I’ve seen a kid that has done a better job rebounding the basketball. "I think that his offensive game will continue to return. He’s always been a really good offensive player. Now he’s adding all the pieces to his game, which is taking him some time; he needs some adjusting to it. And now, he’s playing with a bunch of really good players. So, this is also something that he’s adjusting to as he prepares for his time at Michigan."

Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Zeb Jackson is set to join the Wolverines in 2020.