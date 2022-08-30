Zak Zinter is congratulating whoever wins Michigan's quarterback race if that ever happens.

The defending Big Ten champions are in a dilemma, living in a world where they have two quarterbacks who can start.

Constantly, Cade McNamara is mentioned as the guy with the lowest ceiling and the floor.

Of course, J.J. McCarthy is on the other side of the battle, and he's uberly talented and more unproven.

“We got two quarterbacks that are great ball players, which is a good spot to be in," Zinter said to the media on Monday.

The junior interior lineman is adamant that the battle between the two quarterbacks doesn't dictate how other position groups are going.

One big reason why? Leadership.

“We saw Cade as a leader last year. So it didn’t really have any effect on what we thought. No matter who’s at quarterback. If you’re a leader on this, you will be a leader.”

Zinter's thought process isn't complicated.

Despite the contrasting play styles, when McCarthy & McNamara are in there, good things happen.

"Whoever’s back there, if it’s quarterbacks, running backs, we do our job front and let them do their job in the back," he said.

