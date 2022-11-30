2 Wolverines named to Second-Team All-Big Ten offense
Recognition for the Michigan offense continues to roll in with QB JJ McCarthy and OT Ryan Hayes receiving All-B1G Second Team honors.
Hayes was the 4th offensive lineman to receive honors with Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter, and Trevor Keegan receiving First-Team honors. Last season Hayes was also a second-team selection by coaches. Hayes accepted an invite to Reese's Senior Bowl and is expected to enter the NFL Draft at the end of the season.
JJ McCarthy earns All-B1G honors in his first season as starting quarterback for Michigan. He was chosen by the media while Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa and his Big Ten Championship opponent, Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell was chosen by the coaches. McCarthy finished the regular season with a 64.9% completetion percentage, 2,216 yards, 20 total touchdowns and only 2 interceptions.
