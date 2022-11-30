Recognition for the Michigan offense continues to roll in with QB JJ McCarthy and OT Ryan Hayes receiving All-B1G Second Team honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4ybmQtVGVhbSBPZmZlbnNlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MmdhZ2hkMFZTdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJnYWdoZDBWU3Y8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTk4MDA4NDMyMDE0OTg3MjY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hayes was the 4th offensive lineman to receive honors with Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter, and Trevor Keegan receiving First-Team honors. Last season Hayes was also a second-team selection by coaches. Hayes accepted an invite to Reese's Senior Bowl and is expected to enter the NFL Draft at the end of the season.