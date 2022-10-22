Technically, we're a week past the midway point of the college football season. However, in the spirit of Michigan football's Week 7 bye, we're asking 20 questions about the offense & defense. We already covered the offense. Now let's talk defense.

Coach

Jesse Minter: Harbaugh was mocked by some in the media for his decision to hire Minter. Of course, they were just being lazy and pointed out Minter had come from Vanderbilt, or that he was just another handoff from his brother. What they didn't know, and we did, was Minter's experience with Michigan's defensive system would create continuity and the defense was continue to evolve. Even then, I don't think any of us predicted the level of evolution the Michigan defense is starting to show in the last two weeks. Minter stayed loyal to his "year 2" proclamation for the Michigan defense, but we are starting to see his genius showing up in the scheme. He is far more than any of the things the national media was trying to label him and he deserves so much credit. Now, already proving he belongs, can Minter make a name for himself the way Macdonald did against Ohio State?

EDGE

Mike Morris: In the summer I asked this of Morris; "Starting this fall, can Morris become the leader and playmaker Michigan needs from the edge position?" So far Morris has been awesome for the Wolverines, but can he take that next step and win football games like Hutch and Ojabo did late last year? Eyabi Okie: Okie went from not even being on the roster to being a major contributor. His rise has been impressive, but as he walks a similar path as David Ojabo the question is will it finish with him making big plays against Ohio State? Jaylen Harrell: Harrell has indeed expanded his game in the pass rush while also becoming one of Michigan's best-run defenders. With Michigan getting more creative in the scheme, could Harrell become one of, if not the most, valuable pieces of the defense? Taylor Upshaw: Upshaw wasn't able to grab hold of the other starting EDGE spot again this season, but in the last couple of weeks he has thrived in his rotation role. Can he continue to thrive in a 15-20 snap role and give Michigan a consistent pass rush from its second group? Derrick Moore: Moore's impact has been impressive for a freshman, and like Upshaw has become a valuable piece of Michigan's second group backing up Mike Morris. Moore's physicality is hard to match, can he be consistent enough for the Wolverines to rely on him to wear down offensive linemen late in close games? Braiden McGregor: McGregor's role has changed week to week it seems, but finally playing consistent snaps after a high school injury derailed his progression. It doesn't feel like he will ever reach the potential he once had, but there is a role carving out for him this year. Like Moore, can McGregor be consistent enough to keep the Michigan pass rush coming for all 4 quarters?

Defensive Tackles

Mazi Smith: In the summer edition I asked if Mazi could be a disruptor at the level of Mo Hurst. Mazi doesn't always breakthrough on the stat sheet, but he shows up in the in-game film. Consistently taking on double teams, filling gaps, and finding ways to create pressure. Can he continue to dominate in the run game and eat up blocks to let the EDGE get home? Kris Jenkins: There may not be a more underrated defender for Michigan than Jenkins. In the shadows of Mazi, he has been doing a lot of the same and provides another level with his versatility to play on the outside. Can Jenkins be more than Mazi's sidekick and give Michigan the best DT duo in the conference? Mason Graham: I thought I was overhyping him at times this summer and it turns out I wasn't even close. Harbaugh sent waves when he announced Graham would be starting in Michigan's 3DT base. Was the freshman that good or should fans be concerned about the depth at DT? Turns out Graham was that good and now we're wondering if will Graham be as important as Mazi and Jenkins to Michigan's pursuit of another Big Ten Championship.

Linebackers

Junior Colson: Colson's talent was obvious as a freshman but the question from the summer remains. He has had elite moments and some really bad moments, especially in coverage. Will Colson's liabilities become a flaw for the Michigan defense, or will he step to command the defense from the middle? Nikhai Hill-Green: Hill-Green had varying levels of hype heading into the 2022 season and unfortunately due to a nagging injury he has not taken the field yet this season. There is some optimism that Hill-Green could return to the field for Michigan's stretch run, so will he return, and if he does what kind of impact can he have on Michigan's only questionable group in the defense? Michael Barrett: Barrett dealt with injuries himself in 2021 and has stepped up admirably for the defense in the absence of Hill-Green. The last remaining "Viper", Barrett has converted well to more of a WILL linebacker, but like Colson has had some inconsistencies. Whether Hill-Green makes it back or not, Barrett will be a valuable piece with depth lacking at linebacker. Can he shore up some of his coverage issues and be an answer to Michigan's questions in the middle of the field?

Cornerbacks

DJ Turner: With expectations of being one of the best cover corners in the country, Turner has not disappointed. He hasn't made every play, but Turner has been solid on the outside especially with Michigan asking him to play a lot of man defense. A game-changer for the defense would be converting turnovers. Turner has dropped a couple of interceptions this year, can he grab a couple and help Michigan's defense become truly elite? Gemon Green: The question for Green this summer was if he could hold off a third straight year challenge for his starting CB2 role. He has been challenged and not only has he held on but he put the locks on. Green has been better than Turner at times Penn State chose to avoid Green to target Turner. With bigger and better receivers coming, can Green continue his dominance and make one of the best DB pairs in the country with Turner? Mike Sainristil: We've come a long way from "if Sainristil stays on defense how big will his role be?" The converted WR has been arguably the MVP of the defense. He's not the best player, but what he brings is invaluable. The swiss army knife isn't elite in coverage, will he be able to do enough to slow down some of the best slot receivers in the conference? Will Johnson: While he wasn't able to steal the starting job away, that has nothing to do with the freshman's play. Johnson has been damn good and has given Michigan its best secondary group under Harbaugh with him making plays at CB4. Michigan has been scheming more Dime packages as of late, with more opportunities can Michigan's latest corner wearing #2 make a clutch play against its rivals?

Safeties