2022 Michigan Ohio State game gets 17M viewers
Saturday was the first matchup between Michigan and Ohio State where both teams were unbeaten since 2006. With a Big Ten Championship game berth, and potentially a College Football Playoff berth on the line, we knew there would plenty of eyeballs drawn to their screen for the latest matchup of The Game.
The ratings are in and the 2022 edition of Michigan vs Ohio State is the most watched regular season college football game on Fox, ever.
The 17 million viewers easily surpasses last year’s matchup which drew a season high 15.8 million viewers.
Michigan vs Ohio State, and the Big Ten in general, has consistently drawn high viewers for the Fox Network. Fox will continue to broadcast the rivalry game as part of new record breaking media rights deal between the conference and the network.
Michigan’s win earned the Wolverines a spot in the Big Ten Championship against Purdue. The game will be Saturday December 3 and once again broadcast on Fox.
