2024 Michigan Football Position Breakdown EDGE
For our Position Breakdown series, we will examine each position group for Michigan Football as we approach fall camp.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk pass rushers.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
STRONG END STARTER
|
DERRICK MOORE
|
SE ROTATION
|
ENOW ETTA OR CAM BRANDT
|
WEAK SIDE STARTER
|
JOSAIAH STEWART
|
WE ROTATION
|
TJ GUY OR DOMINIC NICHOLS
|
BACKUPS
|
KECHAUN BENNETT, BREEON ISHMAIL, AYMERIC KOUMBA
|
DEPTH
|
TYLER MCLAURIN, LUGARD EDOKPAYI, DEVON BAXTER
WHAT'S THE STORY?
With a committee approach on the edge in 2023, Michigan thrived again but needs to replace production in 2024. Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell left for the NFL. Still, because Michigan essentially had four starters in 2023, they are in a great position with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart returning.
New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was shocked to learn Moore and Stewart were rotated last season, showing how highly the new DC thinks of his pass rushers.
Moore played only 5 fewer snaps than McGregor, often matching or exceeding his production. The same can be said for Stewart and Harrell. From the Nebraska game on, Stewart was arguably Michigan's best pass rusher, and he seemed to get better weekly.
|Player
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sack
|PRI
|Win Rate
|
Jaylen Harrell
|
31.0
|
10.0
|
7.5
|
9.0
|
19.9%
|
Josaiah Stewart
|
38.0
|
8.5
|
5.5
|
10.3
|
17.6%
|
Braiden McGregor
|
26.0
|
9.0
|
4.5
|
7.2
|
14.5%
|
Derrick Moore
|
34.0
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
8.1
|
14.6%
What we see in 2024 may be closer to 2021 when Michigan leaned heavily on Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. But depth has been a topic of conversation this offseason.
Given how much Michigan loves rotations, there will likely be plenty of competition for reps behind Moore and Stewart this spring.
Sophomores Enow Etta and Cam Brandt have gotten many shoutouts and are in line to get reps behind Moore. Each arguably could move inside to defensive tackle, with Etta especially taking split reps at DT this spring. Last season, both played primarily outside and should be the first two up on the strong side.
On the weak side, Stewart recently got Josh Uche comparisons from Sherrone Moore, which, yes, please. Behind him, it appears TJ Guy is finally poised for his breakout. Guy had strong camps in the past that didn't translate to the field, but now with a clear path to playing time, he should see heavy reps in rotations.
Including a freshman in this group is hard, but you listen when Moore says "he's most excited" about this player. Dominic Nichols had an offer list that was stronger than his ranking and an impressive highlight tape, so it is not surprising to see him getting love from the head coach. Nichols looked like a veteran physically during the Maize vs. Blue Spring Game and is ahead of schedule heading into his first season.
X FACTOR
I can't predict anyone will challenge Hutch and Ojabo's record production, but I think Moore and Stewart will be an elite duo in 2024. Either one could have double-digit sacks this season.
Still, one player that will force Michigan to rotate is TJ Guy. A top performer in the last two springs, Guy flashed his limited opportunities in 2023. His 24.2% win rate was the highest among EDGEs at Michigan. His pass rush impact and pass rush grade via PFF were nearly identical to Harrell and Moore.
Guy has waited his turn and is positioned for a bigger role this year. If he can show minimal drop-off to Stewart, it would allow Michigan to get creative with its defensive fronts and rotate Stewart on the weak side.
---
