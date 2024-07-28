For our Position Breakdown series, we will examine each position group for Michigan Football as we approach fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk pass rushers. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Offensive Line

EDGE

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER STRONG END STARTER DERRICK MOORE SE ROTATION ENOW ETTA OR CAM BRANDT WEAK SIDE STARTER JOSAIAH STEWART WE ROTATION TJ GUY OR DOMINIC NICHOLS BACKUPS KECHAUN BENNETT, BREEON ISHMAIL, AYMERIC KOUMBA DEPTH TYLER MCLAURIN, LUGARD EDOKPAYI, DEVON BAXTER

WHAT'S THE STORY?

With a committee approach on the edge in 2023, Michigan thrived again but needs to replace production in 2024. Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell left for the NFL. Still, because Michigan essentially had four starters in 2023, they are in a great position with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart returning. New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was shocked to learn Moore and Stewart were rotated last season, showing how highly the new DC thinks of his pass rushers. Moore played only 5 fewer snaps than McGregor, often matching or exceeding his production. The same can be said for Stewart and Harrell. From the Nebraska game on, Stewart was arguably Michigan's best pass rusher, and he seemed to get better weekly.





2023 Starter EDGE Production Player Tackles TFL Sack PRI Win Rate Jaylen Harrell 31.0 10.0 7.5 9.0 19.9% Josaiah Stewart 38.0 8.5 5.5 10.3 17.6% Braiden McGregor 26.0 9.0 4.5 7.2 14.5% Derrick Moore 34.0 6.0 5.0 8.1 14.6%

What we see in 2024 may be closer to 2021 when Michigan leaned heavily on Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. But depth has been a topic of conversation this offseason. Given how much Michigan loves rotations, there will likely be plenty of competition for reps behind Moore and Stewart this spring. Sophomores Enow Etta and Cam Brandt have gotten many shoutouts and are in line to get reps behind Moore. Each arguably could move inside to defensive tackle, with Etta especially taking split reps at DT this spring. Last season, both played primarily outside and should be the first two up on the strong side. On the weak side, Stewart recently got Josh Uche comparisons from Sherrone Moore, which, yes, please. Behind him, it appears TJ Guy is finally poised for his breakout. Guy had strong camps in the past that didn't translate to the field, but now with a clear path to playing time, he should see heavy reps in rotations. Including a freshman in this group is hard, but you listen when Moore says "he's most excited" about this player. Dominic Nichols had an offer list that was stronger than his ranking and an impressive highlight tape, so it is not surprising to see him getting love from the head coach. Nichols looked like a veteran physically during the Maize vs. Blue Spring Game and is ahead of schedule heading into his first season.



X FACTOR