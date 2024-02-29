For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk pass rushers. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Offensive Line

EDGE

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER STRONG END STARTER DERRICK MOORE SE ROTATION ENOW ETTA OR CAM BRANDT WEAK SIDE STARTER JOSAIAH STEWART WE ROTATION TJ GUY BACKUPS KECHAUN BENNETT, TYLER MCLAURIN, BREEON ISHMAIL, AYMERIC KOUMBA DEPTH DOMINIC NICHOLS

WHAT'S THE STORY?

With a committee approach on the edge in 2023, Michigan thrived again but needs to replace production in 2024. Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell are heading to the NFL Draft. Still, because Michigan essentially had four starters in 2023, they are in a great position with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart returning. Moore played only 5 fewer snaps than McGregor, often matching or exceeding his production. The same can be said for Stewart and Harrell. From the Nebraska game on, Stewart was arguably Michigan's best pass rusher, and he seemed to get better weekly.





2023 Starter EDGE Production Player Tackles TFL Sack PRI Win Rate Jaylen Harrell 31.0 10.0 7.5 9.0 19.9% Josaiah Stewart 38.0 8.5 5.5 10.3 17.6% Braiden McGregor 26.0 9.0 4.5 7.2 14.5% Derrick Moore 34.0 6.0 5.0 8.1 14.6%

While it is fair to expect Moore to take a junior year leap and Stewart to take a leap in his second season in Ann Arbor, is it fair to expect them to be a dominant duo more comparable to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, or will Michigan look for another rotation of four? With how much Michigan loves rotations, you have to think there will be plenty of competition for reps behind Moore and Stewart this spring. Sophomores Enow Etta and Cam Brandt will likely have the best opportunity to play behind Moore. Each arguably could move inside to defensive tackle as well, depending on when their bodies are at this spring. Last season, both played primarily outside, so I expect they will compete for the strong side role. Others from a group that includes Kechaun Bennett, Tyler McLaurin, and Breeon Ishmail could challenge. Michigan has a talented EDGE group coming in for 2024, but Dominic Nichols is the only early enrollee. Another name to watch, possibly long-term, is Cole Sullivan. He is currently listed on the roster as a linebacker, but at 6'5" and with more weight on his frame, he can make a perfect fit for weak-side EDGE.



X FACTOR