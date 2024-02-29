2024 Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown EDGE
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk pass rushers.
POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES
Quarterback
Running Back
Wide Reciever
Tight End
Offensive Line
EDGE
Defensive Tackle
Linebacker
Cornerback
Safety
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
STRONG END STARTER
|
DERRICK MOORE
|
SE ROTATION
|
ENOW ETTA OR CAM BRANDT
|
WEAK SIDE STARTER
|
JOSAIAH STEWART
|
WE ROTATION
|
TJ GUY
|
BACKUPS
|
KECHAUN BENNETT, TYLER MCLAURIN, BREEON ISHMAIL, AYMERIC KOUMBA
|
DEPTH
|
DOMINIC NICHOLS
WHAT'S THE STORY?
With a committee approach on the edge in 2023, Michigan thrived again but needs to replace production in 2024. Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell are heading to the NFL Draft. Still, because Michigan essentially had four starters in 2023, they are in a great position with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart returning.
Moore played only 5 fewer snaps than McGregor, often matching or exceeding his production. The same can be said for Stewart and Harrell. From the Nebraska game on, Stewart was arguably Michigan's best pass rusher, and he seemed to get better weekly.
|Player
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sack
|PRI
|Win Rate
|
Jaylen Harrell
|
31.0
|
10.0
|
7.5
|
9.0
|
19.9%
|
Josaiah Stewart
|
38.0
|
8.5
|
5.5
|
10.3
|
17.6%
|
Braiden McGregor
|
26.0
|
9.0
|
4.5
|
7.2
|
14.5%
|
Derrick Moore
|
34.0
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
8.1
|
14.6%
While it is fair to expect Moore to take a junior year leap and Stewart to take a leap in his second season in Ann Arbor, is it fair to expect them to be a dominant duo more comparable to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, or will Michigan look for another rotation of four?
With how much Michigan loves rotations, you have to think there will be plenty of competition for reps behind Moore and Stewart this spring.
Sophomores Enow Etta and Cam Brandt will likely have the best opportunity to play behind Moore. Each arguably could move inside to defensive tackle as well, depending on when their bodies are at this spring. Last season, both played primarily outside, so I expect they will compete for the strong side role.
Others from a group that includes Kechaun Bennett, Tyler McLaurin, and Breeon Ishmail could challenge. Michigan has a talented EDGE group coming in for 2024, but Dominic Nichols is the only early enrollee. Another name to watch, possibly long-term, is Cole Sullivan. He is currently listed on the roster as a linebacker, but at 6'5" and with more weight on his frame, he can make a perfect fit for weak-side EDGE.
X FACTOR
I can't predict anyone will challenge the record production of Hutch and Ojabo, but I think Moore and Stewart will be an elite duo in 2024. Either one could have double digits sacks this season.
Still, one player that will force Michigan to rotate is TJ Guy. A top performer in the last two springs, Guy flashed his limited opportunities in 2023. His 24.2% win rate was the highest among EDGEs at Michigan. His pass rush impact and pass rush grade via PFF were nearly identical to Harrell and Moore.
Guy has waited his turn and is positioned for a bigger role this year. If he can show minimal drop-off to Stewart, it would allow Michigan to rotate Stewart on the weak side and keep him healthy and fresh. A key to Michigan's success in the last few seasons.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram