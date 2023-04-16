Frazier is the 52nd overall ranked player in the 2024 class and the 4th ranked offensive tackle. One of the top recruits in the nation, Frazier plays in Austin, TX at Vandegrift. Currently playing right tackle in high school, Frazier could move to left tackle or inside and play at either guard position. He is an incredible athlete at 6'6" so that versatility is a massive strength.

Frazier is the son of Steve Frazier, who played offensive line for the Wolverines 1995-99 and won a National Championship in 1997.