Everything Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference.
• Josh Henschke
How Michigan football commits performed last weekend
Diving into how Michigan football commits performed on the field
• Seth Berry
INTEL: Early week OL rumblings
M&BR has the latest on OL rumblings as the program prepares for USC.
• Josh Henschke
By the Numbers: Wink Martindale and heavy blitz
Wink Martindale has gone heavy blitz early for Michigan. Is it helping or hurting a defense that has taken a step back?
• Trevor McCue
Marlin Klein focused on winning, no matter his role
Marlin Klein on how his preparation, Colston Loveland, and other tight ends at Michigan always have him ready.
• Trevor McCue
2026 Rivals200 OL Gregory Patrick has another 'memorable' experience at U-M
