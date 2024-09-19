Opponent Lookahead: Where USC ranks statistically

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent stacks up with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.
Here's a look at where USC stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent stacks up with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.
Here's a look at where USC stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference.
Diving into how Michigan football commits performed on the field
M&BR has the latest on OL rumblings as the program prepares for USC.
Wink Martindale has gone heavy blitz early for Michigan. Is it helping or hurting a defense that has taken a step back?
Marlin Klein on how his preparation, Colston Loveland, and other tight ends at Michigan always have him ready.
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said during his pre-USC press conference.
Diving into how Michigan football commits performed on the field
M&BR has the latest on OL rumblings as the program prepares for USC.