The outlet projected him to go No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins, which is slightly higher than where other notable prognosticators like ESPN's Mel Kiper (No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs) and Pro Football Focus (No. 31 to the San Francisco 49ers) had him going last week.

Mock drafts around the nation have consistently projected former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz as a first-round NFL selection in recent weeks, and that trend continued today when CBS Sports aired the latest edition of their updated projections.

"He can serve as a right guard again where he played a little bit at Michigan," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson explained this afternoon on the network's live show.

"They also have [offensive guard] Michael Dieter from last year's draft, who didn't play much and didn't play well [when he did see the field].

"This [Ruiz pick] fits a need. They also signed [offensive guard] Ereck Flowers at left guard, but how long will he play?

"If you build an offensive line around your quarterback in [Utah State's] Jordan Love — who we have Miami taking at No. 11 — and you have a guy on defense in [Clemson linebacker] Isaiah Simmons at No. 5, this all makes sense for the Dolphins."

"I give this [Ruiz] pick a D," CBS football analyst Brady Quinn opined. "If they have three first-round picks and don't address offensive tackle … come on!

"I like Cesar Ruiz for all the reasons Ryan talked about, but you have to address this later on in the draft with a slew of picks.

"You cannot go into this year thinking Julien Davenport will be enough at left tackle. How do you not come away with a tackle at this spot?"

"Brady, [USC's] Austin Jackson at the 39th pick!" Wilson fired back, further defending the projected Ruiz selection.

"There's your left tackle, so this problem is solvable."