TheWolverine - A Call For Leadership

“It’s easy for [NCAA President] Mark Emmert to pass the buck. But he’s the single most influential person — at least image-wise and perceptively — in the system of intercollegiate athletics, and he hasn’t offered one thing,” Finebaum said. “He has been a complete embarrassment. And part of this is his fault. He has not spoken out, he has not said anything but passing the buck.” — ESPN's Paul Finebaum

It's not often we agree with our old friend 'Pete,' as head coach Jim Harbaugh once called him. But we've been wondering for weeks what Emmert's role was/would be, and we clearly weren't the only ones.

Last week's column in The Wolverine Magazine, in fact, outlined our own concerns ...

****

The curve has been flattened and then some, at least in the Big Ten states. COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan were way down from April peaks, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) — as of July 21, U-M had 12 positive tests among 559 student-athletes back on campus, and one positive among 170 staff members.