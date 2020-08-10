The Dan Patrick Show had more discouraging developments it revealed earlier today, stating that the Big Ten has indeed voted, 12-2, in favor of canceling its fall college football season.

We wrote last night that cancelation of the 2020 college football season "seems inevitable" following a report ESPN released, and that notion has only been enhanced this morning.

The only two clubs who were still in favor of playing were Nebraska and Iowa. Patrick also revealed his sources have told him the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their fall football seasons tomorrow, while the ACC and Big 12 are still "on the fence" about it.

The SEC, meanwhile, is "trying to get a delay to have teams join them," and is reportedly looking at exclusive TV contracts to see "if the ACC and Big 12 will go along with them."

One of Patrick's co-hosts on the show, Andrew Perloff, tweeted out more information regarding the matter this morning, stating three different Big Ten teams have told Patrick "it's done," meaning the conference season will indeed be canceled.

ESPN's reports last night echoed a similar sentiment to what The Dan Patrick Show said this morning, but other reports that the Big Ten higher-ups had already voted (last night) appeared to be inaccurate.

Both college football players and coaches nationwide took to Twitter this weekend to voice their approval for a season to be held in the fall, clinging on to hope that it was still at least a possibility.

The Big Ten's impending announcement looks to be the end of that hope, with, as mentioned above, the Pac-12's likely cancelation soon to follow. It would not be a surprise if the Big Ten sets off a chain reaction across the college football world tomorrow with its expected cancelation announcement.