 It doesn't look like the Michigan Wolverines will be playing a football season in 2020.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The #WeWantToPlay movement is incredible. So great to see players stand up for themselves, take ownership, and show that they want to be out there. Proof that it’s irresponsible to tell people what you think they should think rather than listening to what they actually do think."
— CBS Sports writer college football writer Barrett Sallee on Sunday night
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cancelation of the '20 Season Seems Inevitable Following ESPN Report

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Chat: Latest OL Buzz, top Remaining Targets, More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Roster set, Michigan Basketball a top-20 Team in Early Ranking

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — August 9

• Michael Langston, WarChant.com: Elite Point Guard Jalen Warley Commits to Join Epic FSU Basketball Class

---

{{ article.author_name }}