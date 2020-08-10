The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 10
Tweets of the day
The #WeWantToPlay movement is incredible. So great to see players stand up for themselves, take ownership, and show that they want to be out there. Proof that it’s irresponsible to tell people what you think they should think rather than listening to what they actually do think.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020
Source: Big Ten Presidents remain on the cusp of cancelling the season, but the league isn’t ready to announce. The decision is close, but not final. Big Ten programs have been instructed by Commissioner Kevin Warren to essentially go light in practice tomorrow.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020
Sources: Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over. “It’s gotten to a critical stage," one told SI. "I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 9, 2020
The Big Ten released its medical policies for the season on Wednesday, and said it was safe to proceed with fall camp on Friday.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 9, 2020
What changed? #SaferToPlay https://t.co/MmDmUSN3H3
What an absolute joke. A travesty. A stupid decision. #SaferToPlay https://t.co/8HVWl2izWV— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 9, 2020
📊 @Infor Halftime Stats 📊— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 10, 2020
Joe Harris | 23p | 5 3pm@CarisLeVert | 21p | 9a#BrooklynStrong pic.twitter.com/MG8FFjt1Ao
🏀 Moe Wagner (Washington Wizards):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 10, 2020
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL.
Don’t cancel the college football season— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) August 10, 2020
Football is bigger than a game, it’s a lifestyle and some take it to da heart. Don’t cancel college football.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) August 10, 2020
Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020
The cancelation of college football would be incredibly devastating on so many levels. One that should be very worrisome is the impact on “college towns” that are built around college athletics. Those economies will immediately suffer in a big way.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 9, 2020
Only 4,773 more days of waiting until Notre Dame gets another chance to chip away at Michigan’s all-time series lead (25–17–1). pic.twitter.com/1JiPJgxt6w— Scott Bell (@sbell021) August 9, 2020
After 2️⃣ more round robins we get a Game 5️⃣ nightcap!#ProBlue | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/E46maAKUYx— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 9, 2020
💻 DeBoer with an update on Max Pacioretty: Max is in the bubble and I anticipate he'll be ready to play in Game One. pic.twitter.com/RbiMBpM6pN— y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 9, 2020
Birthday moooooood.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 9, 2020
Wishing @KBA_GoBlue a very happy birthday! #goblue pic.twitter.com/6NCNUtO7xS
Happy Birthday Josh Groll! pic.twitter.com/MZugKCmtPp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cancelation of the '20 Season Seems Inevitable Following ESPN Report
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Chat: Latest OL Buzz, top Remaining Targets, More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Roster set, Michigan Basketball a top-20 Team in Early Ranking
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — August 9
• Michael Langston, WarChant.com: Elite Point Guard Jalen Warley Commits to Join Epic FSU Basketball Class
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook