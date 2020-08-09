 Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Rocco Spindler picked Notre Dame yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There are a lot of prominent CFB players from prominent teams getting on social media to say they want to play. My educated guess is that they sense the tenuous nature of the situation and want their voices heard before decisions are made on go/no-go."
— SportsIllustrated's Pat Forde on Twitter on Saturday night
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Number Changes, Freshmen Digits Revealed and More on U-M's new Roster

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Releases Statement on Football ... Presidents Reportedly Meeting

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: What's Next for U-M OL Recruiting?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan or Notre Dame? Decision day Preview for Spindler

• BigTen.Org: Big Ten Statement

{{ article.author_name }}