The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 9
Tweets of the day
The Big Ten has delayed padded practices indefinitely. Not promising.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) August 8, 2020
“Until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear).” https://t.co/SXO6yCglUb
What should have been today...— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 8, 2020
We look forward to Steve Hutchinson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next August. @HutchSevenSix
Great player. Great person. pic.twitter.com/juQevAGbCa
The MAC has canceled its entire fall sports season, which obviously includes football.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 8, 2020
They are the first FBS conference to cancel their fall football slate. https://t.co/NrQ0Bhycrl
There are a lot of prominent CFB players from prominent teams getting on social media to say they want to play. My educated guess is that they sense the tenuous nature of the situation and want their voices heard before decisions are made on go/no-go.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 9, 2020
Prominent industry source: "I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences."— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 8, 2020
It’s time to put all those countless hours of off season training to work @zak_zinter! 💪🏻 Can’t wait to see you in the BIG House on Sept 5th! Go Blue 〽️ https://t.co/diMaP4JmjY— Paul Zinter (@paul_zinter) August 8, 2020
28 days— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) August 9, 2020
Man I would kill for this again 😔 pic.twitter.com/wqiSXVUsVo— Tyler (@Sealdog91) August 8, 2020
Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) showed off quick feet, athleticism and excellent leadership. Love what he brings to the table. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yIkmzWSbLJ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) is an ATHLETE!!!! 👀👀👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
BTW, we did a paper lion and he locked me up at corner 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VW3yETvJEl
More of Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BaZvKJx6LP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem), rising 2022 OL Jackson Pruitt (@MagicJackson18) and rising 2022 DT Deone Walker (@deone0311) going through the ladder #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tqOXHdmtnk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Rising 2022 Cass Tech DT Deone Walker (@deone0311) is a huge 300-pounder with a lot of potential. Michigan recently extended an offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8TOAO5qGET— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Big 300-pound 2022 DT Deone Walker (@deone0311) in action. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1gZ9st9HQW— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 8, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Number Changes, Freshmen Digits Revealed and More on U-M's new Roster
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Releases Statement on Football ... Presidents Reportedly Meeting
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: What's Next for U-M OL Recruiting?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan or Notre Dame? Decision day Preview for Spindler
