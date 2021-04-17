A Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation
The Michigan Wolverines' football offseason has been filled with personnel departures, with 14 players having left the team since the squad last took the field Nov. 28 against Penn State.
With the spring practice session now in the books, it's fair to expect the attrition to finally slow down a bit. Additionally, we also have a sense of what the actual roster will look like when the Maize and Blue take the field again in next year's season opener Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.
RELATED: Inside The Fort: Spring Football Wrap, Hoops' Portal Pursuits & More
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Spring Ball Recap, Eli Brooks' Return & More
Below is the updated scholarship chart that takes into account all of the offseason's departures, including the most recent of the bunch — freshman wideout Xavier Worthy's.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is on the hook for 87 scholarship players this fall, though that number takes into account the three walk-ons who were publicly awarded scholarships earlier in their careers (sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, junior kicker Jake Moody and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight).
Walk-on scholarships, however, are given on a semester-to-semester basis and aren't necessarily kept throughout an entire career. Excluding walk-ons, Michigan is on the hook for 84 scholarship athletes.
