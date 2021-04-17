The Michigan Wolverines' football offseason has been filled with personnel departures, with 14 players having left the team since the squad last took the field Nov. 28 against Penn State.

With the spring practice session now in the books, it's fair to expect the attrition to finally slow down a bit. Additionally, we also have a sense of what the actual roster will look like when the Maize and Blue take the field again in next year's season opener Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.