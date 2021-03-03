A Complete Breakdown Of U-M's 2021 Roster, Ordered By Both Class & Position
The NCAA announced that this past football season would not count in regards to what year an athlete is, basically acting as if the campaign didn't happen. In other words, those who were seniors in 2020 could return once again in 2021 and be seniors a second time if they chose to do so, freshmen would once again be freshmen, and so on.
Though the majority of players around the nation don't seem likely to take advantage of the extra year, we'll nevertheless be reflecting it in our articles at TheWolverine moving forward any time we reference a Michigan player.
Whatever year a player was in 2020 is what we'll be calling them in 2021 as well, in order to clarify the number of seasons each individual athlete has potentially remaining in Ann Arbor.
The freshmen class has doubled in size as a result, containing not only this year's incoming freshmen but all of last season's as well. Below is a complete breakdown of every scholarship Wolverine slated to be on the 2021 roster, organized by both class and position.
Fifth-Year Seniors (2)
• OL Willie Allen
• C Andrew Vastardis
Seniors (1)
• S Brad Hawkins
Redshirt Juniors (9)
• OG Chuck Filiaga
• OT Joel Honigford
• DT Donovan Jeter
• DT Phillip Paea
• S Hunter Reynolds
• P Brad Robbins
• LB Josh Ross
• DT Jess Speight
• OL Andrew Stueber
Juniors (3)
• WR Ronnie Bell
• DE Aidan Hutchinson
• K Jake Moody
Redshirt Sophomores (11)
• LB Michael Barrett
• QB Alan Bowman
• CB Sammy Faustin
• CB Vincent Gray
• CB Gemon Green
• S German Green
• RB Hassan Haskins
• OT Ryan Hayes
• TE Luke Schoonmaker
• DE Taylor Upshaw
• DT Julius Welschof
