The NCAA announced that this past football season would not count in regards to what year an athlete is, basically acting as if the campaign didn't happen. In other words, those who were seniors in 2020 could return once again in 2021 and be seniors a second time if they chose to do so, freshmen would once again be freshmen, and so on.

Though the majority of players around the nation don't seem likely to take advantage of the extra year, we'll nevertheless be reflecting it in our articles at TheWolverine moving forward any time we reference a Michigan player.