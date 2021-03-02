Wolverine TV: Haskins, Hawkins & Hutchinson On Start Of Spring Ball, More
Michigan Wolverines football has more than a week of spring ball under its belt. Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior running back Hassan Haskins and redshirt sophomore safety Dax Hill met with the media to discuss the first several practices, the new coaches and more.
Michigan Football Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football Running Back Hassan Haskins
Michigan Football Safety Brad Hawkins
