Michigan Wolverines football has more than a week of spring ball under its belt. Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior running back Hassan Haskins and redshirt sophomore safety Dax Hill met with the media to discuss the first several practices, the new coaches and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: McGrone An Underrated Pro Prospect? NFL Outlooks For Collins, Thomas & More

RELATED: Michigan Football Adds Texas Tech Transfer QB Alan Bowman