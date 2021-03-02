 Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins On Spring Practice, New Coaches Mike Hart, Mike Macdonald
Wolverine TV: Haskins, Hawkins & Hutchinson On Start Of Spring Ball, More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football has more than a week of spring ball under its belt. Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt junior running back Hassan Haskins and redshirt sophomore safety Dax Hill met with the media to discuss the first several practices, the new coaches and more.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played in only three games last season before being injured.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played in only three games last season before being injured.

Michigan Football Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Football Running Back Hassan Haskins

Michigan Football Safety Brad Hawkins

