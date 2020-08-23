Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard picked up a commitment from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins last week, adding onto what was already an outstanding 2021 recruiting class in Ann Arbor. Collins' pledge signified the third four-star commitment in Michigan's 2021 haul, with Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian shooting guard Kobe Bufkin and Chicago Simeon shooting guard Isaiah Barnes representing the other two.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first year on the job. (AP Images)

It's also worth noting that the fourth commit in U-M's class — Stewartville (Minn.) High power forward Will Tschetter — is rated as a three-star prospect, but is nonetheless ranked inside the Rivals150 as the No. 141 overall player nationally. The three four-star prospects Michigan has in its 2021 haul are now tied with Connecticut as the third-most of any team in the nation, with Florida State and Villanova standing as the only two schools who have more (each with four). The Maize and Blue's class as a whole has also risen to No. 6 nationally and the second-best haul in the Big Ten, after Howard's debut recruiting class of 2020 concluded at No. 18 in the country and third in the conference.

Howard's 2021 class is slated to finish significantly higher than last year's did, especially when considering the Maize and Blue are still planning on taking two more commitments. Michigan is still on several top-25 and five-star prospects in the 2021 cycle, and it would not be surprising to see Howard and his crew hold out for a bit in hopes of landing one of the elite recruits they're in pursuit of. Regardless of what happens with the big fish, U-M's haul appears destined to finish not only ahead of last year's, but also as one of the best in recent memory. Former head man John Beilein signed 12 full classes during his time at Michigan, and brought in more than three four/five-star prospects in a single year just once (signed four total in 2018). One more four or five-star commitment in the 2021 cycle would match the highest total Beilein ever brought in, and two more would surpass it.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Nik Stauskas took home the Big Ten Player of the Year award in 2014. (AP Images)