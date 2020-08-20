 Podcast: Breaking Down New Michigan Wolverines Basketball Commit Frankie Collins, Jalen Mayfield's NFL Decision And More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 13:33:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Maize & Blue Breakdown Podcast: Frankie Collins, What We Learned This Week

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the latest surrounding Michigan football, including Jalen Mayfield's departure to the NFL Draft, and break down what Nick Eubanks and Carlo Kemp said to the media yesterday, before going in-depth on new Michigan basketball point guard commit Frankie Collins.

Listen below.

RELATED: Coach's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In 'Do-It-All' PG Frankie Collins

RELATED: Aidan Hutchinson On 'Debunking' The Big Ten's Data, His Football Future

Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Frankie Collins and his family celebrate his commitment, decked out in Maize and Blue.
Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Frankie Collins and his family celebrate his commitment, decked out in Maize and Blue. (Frankie Collins)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}