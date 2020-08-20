The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the latest surrounding Michigan football, including Jalen Mayfield 's departure to the NFL Draft, and break down what Nick Eubanks and Carlo Kemp said to the media yesterday, before going in-depth on new Michigan basketball point guard commit Frankie Collins .

