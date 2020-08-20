Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball landed a late-night commitment on Wednesday from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins, Rivals.com's No. 69 player in the class of 2021.

The 6-1, 175-pounder chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, New Mexico, USC and Vanderbilt.

We caught up with Collins' high school coach, Jeff Kaufman, to go inside his game and his commitment.

