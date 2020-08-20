 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Michigan Getting 'More Than Just An Athlete' In New Commit Frankie Collins
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 09:30:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In 'Do-It-All' PG Frankie Collins

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball landed a late-night commitment on Wednesday from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins, Rivals.com's No. 69 player in the class of 2021.

The 6-1, 175-pounder chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, New Mexico, USC and Vanderbilt.

We caught up with Collins' high school coach, Jeff Kaufman, to go inside his game and his commitment.

RELATED: Frankie Collins Commits To Michigan

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Michigan Basketball Freshman, Transfers Impressing In Summer Workouts

Michigan Wolverines basketball landed four-star point guard Frankie Collins last night.
Michigan Wolverines basketball landed four-star point guard Frankie Collins last night. (Tipton Edits)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

On what attracted Collins to Michigan: "Frankie’s a really good student, he’s a smart kid and his parents are wonderful and have guided him in the right direction by keeping him humble and keeping him focused on what’s important. I think, more than anything else, it’s relationships, it’s comfortability and opportunity. I think that [Howard] proved that he’s wanted and that he’s needed, and he’s comfortable with [him]."

On Collins being more than just an 'athlete': "It’s funny because people use the word athleticism a lot, about a lot of players.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}