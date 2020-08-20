Coach's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In 'Do-It-All' PG Frankie Collins
Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball landed a late-night commitment on Wednesday from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins, Rivals.com's No. 69 player in the class of 2021.
The 6-1, 175-pounder chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, New Mexico, USC and Vanderbilt.
We caught up with Collins' high school coach, Jeff Kaufman, to go inside his game and his commitment.
On what attracted Collins to Michigan: "Frankie’s a really good student, he’s a smart kid and his parents are wonderful and have guided him in the right direction by keeping him humble and keeping him focused on what’s important. I think, more than anything else, it’s relationships, it’s comfortability and opportunity. I think that [Howard] proved that he’s wanted and that he’s needed, and he’s comfortable with [him]."
On Collins being more than just an 'athlete': "It’s funny because people use the word athleticism a lot, about a lot of players.
