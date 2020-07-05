Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville is one of the gems of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 football recruiting class, checking in as the No. 151 overall player nationally.

He helped lead his club to an 11-2 mark last season, with nine of the 11 wins coming by 42 or more points. Head coach Eric Lauer — whose Marcos de Niza squad (he has since accepted the Mountain Pointe coaching job in Phoenix) fell to Saguaro last season, 56-0, on Oct. 18 — got an up close and personal look at Somerville, and was blown away by how polished of a player he already is.