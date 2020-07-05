A HS Coach Analyzes Quintin Somerville, One Of The Gems Of U-M's '21 Class
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville is one of the gems of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 football recruiting class, checking in as the No. 151 overall player nationally.
He helped lead his club to an 11-2 mark last season, with nine of the 11 wins coming by 42 or more points. Head coach Eric Lauer — whose Marcos de Niza squad (he has since accepted the Mountain Pointe coaching job in Phoenix) fell to Saguaro last season, 56-0, on Oct. 18 — got an up close and personal look at Somerville, and was blown away by how polished of a player he already is.
“He has the measurables with the size, speed and physicalness,” Lauer exclaimed. “He also has a nose for the ball. I know how the defensive coordinator at Michigan [Don Brown] runs his defense and the way they don’t miss tackles, so Somerville will fit in perfectly there with his tough-nosed demeanor.
“He’ll project as a defensive end, but you could also line him up at the three-technique and he’d be able to get off the ball before the opposing lineman even knew what was going on.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news