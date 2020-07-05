The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 5
Tweets of the day
Happy #4thOfJuly from Ann Arbor! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xCzDqMdWi3— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 4, 2020
〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CjUrMxvohr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020
Rick Leach belongs alongside the guy in the middle, @CharlesWoodson in Canton! https://t.co/i3xbf3BQ1l pic.twitter.com/sAiIMnDGbz— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 4, 2020
It was good to see @DenardX make the all decade team. The former @UMichFootball star is the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team All-Purpose Player#BTN #BigTenNetwork #Sports #UM #GoBlue #CFB #NFL pic.twitter.com/TkVp0qs3Pe— Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) July 4, 2020
You are already distinguishing yourself as among the Leaders & best!,” @jjmccarthy09. https://t.co/FoTxBSUbNs— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 4, 2020
So blessed and grateful to have received an offer from the University of Michigan thank you Coach Howard pic.twitter.com/cA419hAfSU— AJ Casey (@AndreCaseyjr_23) July 4, 2020
Michigan offered five-star sophomore AJ Casey Jr. this evening, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 4, 2020
Michigan's interior OL in 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2020
▫️ Ben Bredeson, LG
▫️ Cesar Ruiz, C
▫️ Michael Onwenu, RG
0 QB sacks allowed. pic.twitter.com/FLd0811ysu
Top 10.... pic.twitter.com/VPFoRdKG9q— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) July 4, 2020
Michigan a top school for four-star 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne #GoBlue https://t.co/RSPR5qBBoh— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 4, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thoughts: What the 2020 Season Will Look Like, QB Battle
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Cristian Dixon Q&A, Elite 11 Recap
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Comparing J.J. McCarthy to Rival QB Commits Kyle McCord, Tyler Buchner
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Taylor Lewan Talks BTN All-Decade nod, Michigan Experience
• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Michigan Basketball Makes cut on top 10 List for 2021 Five-Star C Charles Bediako
