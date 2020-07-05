 5-star 2022 CB Domani Jackson listed the Michigan Wolverines' football program among his top 10 schools yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“You are already distinguishing yourself as among the Leaders & best!”
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter yesterday, referring to four-star U-M quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Thoughts: What the 2020 Season Will Look Like, QB Battle

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Cristian Dixon Q&A, Elite 11 Recap

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Comparing J.J. McCarthy to Rival QB Commits Kyle McCord, Tyler Buchner

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Taylor Lewan Talks BTN All-Decade nod, Michigan Experience

• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Michigan Basketball Makes cut on top 10 List for 2021 Five-Star C Charles Bediako

