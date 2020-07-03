A HS Coach Reveals What Don Brown Discussed This Week On A Zoom Call
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown held a Zoom call with high school coaches this week, and one of the participants was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine and share what Brown’s message was.
Eric Lauer — the head coach at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee, Ariz. (an urban village in Phoenix) — was impressed by Brown’s attention to detail during the call, as well as the expectations the veteran coordinator has for his players.
“I was impressed by the way they get after it at Michigan,” Lauer began. “Coach Brown is one of the best coordinators in the country at any level. After listening to him for a while, I think they’re right there — I’m not close enough to the team to know the nuances, but I think they’re on the edge of being a top-notch program.
“This call was a little more mellow and featured a more in-front-of-the screen type of Don Brown, so it was an interesting change of speed.
“He just coaches his kids up well, and pays so much attention to all the nuances. His scheme is pretty elaborate and is all about pressuring and getting after people.
