Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown held a Zoom call with high school coaches this week, and one of the participants was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine and share what Brown’s message was.

Eric Lauer — the head coach at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee, Ariz. (an urban village in Phoenix) — was impressed by Brown’s attention to detail during the call, as well as the expectations the veteran coordinator has for his players.