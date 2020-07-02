 Podcast: Michigan Wolverines Football Talk To Take You Into Fourth Of July Weekend
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 2)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox take you into Fourth of July weekend with Michigan football talk based on questions sent in by premium subscribers on TheWolverine.com message board, The Fort. Topics include the Jim Harbaugh vs. John Cooper comparison, defensive line depth and much more.

RELATED: Who Will Michigan's Next All-American Be? Here's Seven Top Candidates

RELATED: Coffee House: Closing Thoughts On JJ McCarthy, Elite 11 Finals

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh.
