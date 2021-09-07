A 'Nastier' Michigan OL Chuck Filiaga Doesn't Have Time To Hit The Brakes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga knows time is ticking on his career in Ann Arbor. Since the NCAA deemed 2020 a free year of eligibility, the fifth-year player could potentially play two more seasons, but nothing is guaranteed. Filiaga started all six games at left guard during the Maize and Blue's disastrous 2020 season in which they posted a 2-4 record. Many aspects of the program changed this past offseason, and that long list includes Filiaga's mindset. There was much reflection following the campaign in which he struggled at times, posting a below-average PFF grade of 60.3, along with the rest of the offensive line. No. 1 on the list of things to improve was playing with more of a meanstreak. He's a self-proclaimed 'nice guy' off the field — and, by all accounts, it's the truth — but he felt he was being too nice on the field. He had to flip a switch and go into "a dark place." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss Their Mindset On Washington Week RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Nua On Line – ‘Far From Where We Want To Be’

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga played 58 snaps versus Western Michigan — the most out of any Wolverine offensive player. (AP Images)

"It was just internal," Filiaga, who lost eight pounds in the offseason and had a 'great summer cycle' according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, said. "I had to dig deep within myself to see what I wanted with my expectations and future goals. "The path that I was on last year was not the right one to achieve those goals, so I had to change something. My whole mentality and workout and everything simply changed. I had to dig deep for that." One of his motivations was the raised stakes this season. 2020 can't be thrown out the window, but the Wolverines feel there is more on the line than there was a year ago (part of it has to do with how they performed last season). Part of it has to do with the clock winding down on his collegiate career. There's a lot left to accomplish — including beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 — and not a lot of time to achieve it. "Coming into this year, there’s a lot on the table," Filiaga said. "We’re serious about everything, especially with the team down South [Ohio State] — that’s our main goal, and we practice and prepare for it every day. What we can ask of each other is just to improve ourselves. And that’s what I can bring to the team, is improving myself so I can help us out. "I’ve found a bigger chip on my shoulder this year and being nastier on the field, more physical."

