AAU Coach Talks Top 2022 Michigan Basketball PG Target Dug McDaniel
Michigan Wolverines basketball is still searching for a point guard in the 2021 class, but is also putting focus on landing a lead guard for 2022.
2022 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star point guard Dug McDaniel, the No. 35 prep junior nationally, is one of head coach Juwan Howard’s top targets in the class.
The Wolverines offered McDaniel back in mid-June, but his relationship with those in the program have been established well before the offer. McDaniel and 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard, son of Juwan and another top Michigan target, have played together at camps growing up. In addition, he’s a part of Team Takeover, the same AAU program that produced current Michigan freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.
That familiarity and connection he has with the Howard family, Dickinson and Williams, along with it being his most significant high-major offer, makes Michigan an appealing option for the 5-10, 155-pound floor general.
“I think for each kid, it’s different,” Team Takeover coach Doug Martin said on how much that familiarity will weigh into McDaniel’s decision. “But for a kid like Dug, it kind of makes sense because Dug’s a pass-first point guard, a throwback; he’s going to excel with other really good players around him and some familiarity.
“So if he’s familiar with the guys, I think it’s easier for him to decide where he should go to school.”
