Michigan Wolverines basketball is still searching for a point guard in the 2021 class, but is also putting focus on landing a lead guard for 2022.

2022 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star point guard Dug McDaniel, the No. 35 prep junior nationally, is one of head coach Juwan Howard’s top targets in the class.

The Wolverines offered McDaniel back in mid-June, but his relationship with those in the program have been established well before the offer. McDaniel and 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard, son of Juwan and another top Michigan target, have played together at camps growing up. In addition, he’s a part of Team Takeover, the same AAU program that produced current Michigan freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.

