 2022 Point Guard Dug McDaniel Is High On Michigan Wolverines Basketball Early In The Process
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AAU Coach Talks Top 2022 Michigan Basketball PG Target Dug McDaniel

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines basketball is still searching for a point guard in the 2021 class, but is also putting focus on landing a lead guard for 2022.

2022 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star point guard Dug McDaniel, the No. 35 prep junior nationally, is one of head coach Juwan Howard’s top targets in the class.

The Wolverines offered McDaniel back in mid-June, but his relationship with those in the program have been established well before the offer. McDaniel and 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard, son of Juwan and another top Michigan target, have played together at camps growing up. In addition, he’s a part of Team Takeover, the same AAU program that produced current Michigan freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.

RELATED: Jace Howard To Sport Juwan's No. 25: 'I Will Wear It With Pride Every Day'

RELATED: Hoops Recruiting: Frankie Collins Set To Announce Wednesday

Michigan basketball target Dug McDaniel is high on the Wolverines early on in the process.
Michigan basketball target Dug McDaniel is high on the Wolverines early on in the process. (Team Takeover)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

That familiarity and connection he has with the Howard family, Dickinson and Williams, along with it being his most significant high-major offer, makes Michigan an appealing option for the 5-10, 155-pound floor general.

“I think for each kid, it’s different,” Team Takeover coach Doug Martin said on how much that familiarity will weigh into McDaniel’s decision. “But for a kid like Dug, it kind of makes sense because Dug’s a pass-first point guard, a throwback; he’s going to excel with other really good players around him and some familiarity.

“So if he’s familiar with the guys, I think it’s easier for him to decide where he should go to school.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}