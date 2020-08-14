Michigan point guard target Frankie Collins narrowed his list to nine schools recently. He won't take much longer to decide.

Collins told ZagsBlog.com recently he liked the Michigan program. The Wolverines offered last week.

“I’ve known Juwan Howard since I was young. I actually have a couple of pictures with him when I was little," he said. "I played against his son growing up so I would always see him around in the gym. Then, when he got the coaching job at Michigan, coach Saddi Washington hit me up and watched me play a couple times.

"We had a Zoom call last week that was about two hours long. I think we’re going to do another Zoom call in a couple days.”

Collins wanted to take official visits to Michigan, Auburn, Kansas, Vanderbilt and USC in the fall and possibly some unofficials, but that plan has been altered.

“One of the most explosive point guards in the class of 2021, four-star floor general Frankie Collins is down to eight schools,” Rivals.com's Eric Bossi reported recently. “Transferring to Henderson (Nev.) Coronado where he’ll play with five-star Jaden Hardy, Collins is down to Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, USC, and Vanderbilt.

“A driver who sets up teammates, defends well and plays above the rim, Collins is a high-octane guy who has been a steady performer."

Watch for more on this development in the days leading to his decision.