Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson each led the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team in scoring last year (they averaged an identical 12.9 points per game), but with the latter gone to graduation, it would not be a surprise if someone new takes over that title in 2020-21. Sophomore guard Franz Wagner seems to be the most likely candidate, but is the Berlin, Germany, native truly ready to take the next step and lead the Maize and Blue in scoring in year two of the Juwan Howard era? TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie attempt to answer that question below.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Franz Wagner averaged 11.6 points per game last year as a freshman. (Per Kjeldsen)

Austin Fox — Buy

Michigan's starting five looks to be quite stellar in 2020-21 following Livers' return, and will only get better if senior guard Chaundee Brown is allowed to play. If he's able to compete, it would give the Wolverines three legitimate players who will be expected to average a minimum of 12 (or so) points heading into next season, with Wagner and Livers being the other two. Livers and Brown have already cemented themselves as established scoring threats (the former averaged 12.9 points per game last season and the latter 12.1), while Wagner posted 11.6 points last season as a freshman. The reason so many people are expecting Wagner to explode as a big-time scoring option heading into his sophomore year, however, is primarily due to the way he ended last season. After getting off to a bit of a slow start in 2019-20 by averaging 8.4 points through his first 10 games, Wagner closed the season on a high note by pouring in 15.8 points over the club's final seven outings. Livers, meanwhile, was very consistent in the games he appeared in last season (despite being hampered by injuries), scoring at least nine points in 16 of the 21 contests he participated in. This may sound like a cop-out of an answer, but it's like splitting hairs when trying to decide between the two from an offensive standpoint in 2020-21, and could easily go either way. Both players should average in the mid-teens, and finish with very similar offensive numbers. They'll each be expected to be two of the better players in the entire Big Ten as a whole. We'll go with Wagner as the answer to this question, due to the excitement surrounding his potential ceiling (that's not to say Livers doesn't have a high ceiling). Three-point shooting was the only weakness in the German's game down the stretch last year (shot just 31.1 percent from deep), but if he improves in that area significantly, he could feasibly post a scoring total in the high teens next season.

Clayton Sayfie — Buy