The Michigan Wolverines' football program added to its already-impressive 2021 recruiting class last week with the late addition of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star defensive end George Rooks. The inclusion of Rooks bumped U-M's class up to the No. 11 haul in the country, and gave the Maize and Blue 13 four-star prospects.

2021 Class Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football DE commit George Rooks stands 6-4, 260. (Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan's 13 four-stars are now tied with Georgia for the eighth most of any team in the nation, trailing only Alabama (17), Ohio State (16), LSU (15), Oregon (15), USC (15), Clemson (14) and Texas A&M (14).

There is still a possibility the Wolverines could add another four-star to their 2021 haul, most notably in the form of Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny. He is currently committed to Michigan State and has been since early November, but there is still a lingering hope he will potentially flip to U-M. Nevertheless, the 13 four-stars Michigan has already reeled in is quite impressive when looking at it from a historical perspective. Rivals.com began ranking prospects in 2002, and there have only been four classes since then where the Maize and Blue have signed more four-stars than they did this year. Two of those occurrences came under current head coach Jim Harbaugh (signed 16 four-stars in 2017 and 15 in 2016), with the other two happening in 2008 (17) and 2013 (16).